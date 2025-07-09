Left Menu

China Tightens Grip with New Export Controls on Taiwanese Firms

China's commerce ministry has listed eight Taiwanese companies on its export controls list due to concerns over dual-use technology shipments. These firms are from Taiwan's aerospace, shipbuilding, and technology sectors. Beijing perceives Taiwan as part of its territory and seeks to regulate its tech exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:54 IST
China's commerce ministry has announced the addition of eight Taiwanese companies to its export controls list. The move arises from concerns over shipments of dual-use technologies originating from Taiwan, an island that Beijing considers part of its territory.

These companies, hailing from Taiwan's aerospace, shipbuilding, and technology sectors, now face new regulatory hurdles imposed by Beijing. The Chinese government cites national security as a key reason for imposing such restrictions.

This development is likely to escalate tensions between China and Taiwan, complicating the geopolitical landscape in the region as both sides navigate complex economic ties and sovereignty issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

