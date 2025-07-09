China Tightens Grip with New Export Controls on Taiwanese Firms

China's commerce ministry has announced the addition of eight Taiwanese companies to its export controls list. The move arises from concerns over shipments of dual-use technologies originating from Taiwan, an island that Beijing considers part of its territory.

These companies, hailing from Taiwan's aerospace, shipbuilding, and technology sectors, now face new regulatory hurdles imposed by Beijing. The Chinese government cites national security as a key reason for imposing such restrictions.

This development is likely to escalate tensions between China and Taiwan, complicating the geopolitical landscape in the region as both sides navigate complex economic ties and sovereignty issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)