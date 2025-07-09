EIB Grants €150M Loan to Alfasigma to Advance Rare Disease Therapies

In a major boost to Europe's biopharmaceutical innovation landscape, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a landmark €150 million loan agreement with Alfasigma, a prominent global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy. The financing aims to accelerate research and development (R&D) of breakthrough therapies for rare diseases and specialty care, reinforcing Europe’s capacity to address critical unmet medical needs.

The agreement, unveiled today in a joint announcement by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Alfasigma’s Chief Financial Officer Tatiana Simonelli, marks a strategic milestone in public-private collaboration to promote health innovation and job creation across the EU.

Strengthening Europe’s Biopharmaceutical Edge

The funding will be deployed over a three-year period from 2025 to 2027, enabling Alfasigma to significantly advance its R&D pipeline. The company will focus on developing innovative treatments in key therapeutic areas including:

Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Vascular Medicine

Rheumatology and Inflammatory Disorders

Through this investment, Alfasigma intends to translate cutting-edge scientific research into clinical applications that can meaningfully improve the lives of patients suffering from rare and chronic illnesses.

“This financing confirms the EIB’s commitment to promoting scientific innovation and supporting European biopharmaceutical research,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti. “Investing in research, development and innovation is key to strengthening Europe’s industrial competitiveness and to offering new therapeutic solutions to those currently without alternatives.”

A Strategic Partnership for Impactful Health Solutions

Founded in Italy, Alfasigma has grown into a global life sciences leader, with its pharmaceuticals present in over 100 international markets. The company is known for blending scientific rigor with patient-centred innovation, and the new funding aligns perfectly with its ambitious growth strategy focused on high-impact sectors.

“This agreement will help us fast-track our strategic vision,” said CFO Tatiana Simonelli. “We are expanding our footprint in rare diseases and specialty care, where patient needs remain largely unmet. This support from the EIB allows us to move faster and more confidently in delivering solutions that matter.”

Alfasigma’s R&D activities will receive additional support to scale up clinical trials, develop biologics, improve drug delivery mechanisms, and refine personalized treatment modalities. This comes at a time when global pharmaceutical R&D costs are rising and demand for specialized care is growing.

Catalyzing Job Creation and Technological Advancement

Beyond scientific development, the agreement is expected to generate hundreds of highly skilled jobs, including positions in biomedical research, clinical trial design, regulatory science, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The EIB noted that such investments are instrumental in fostering economic resilience and technological sovereignty within the European Union.

The deal is also a reflection of the EIB’s strategic commitment to healthcare innovation, falling under its broader initiative to support green, digital, and inclusive growth across the EU. The financing will be offered under favourable terms, structured to match the long-term nature of pharmaceutical R&D investments, which often require years of development and rigorous validation.

Looking Ahead: Future of Health Innovation in Europe

This financing operation is emblematic of a new era in health R&D, where public institutions play a catalytic role in advancing frontier science while supporting private sector capabilities. It also reflects a growing emphasis on rare diseases, which collectively affect over 30 million people in Europe but have long remained underfunded due to the complexity and cost of drug development.

With Alfasigma taking the lead and the EIB providing robust backing, the initiative holds promise not only for patients but also for Europe's position as a global hub of biomedical excellence.