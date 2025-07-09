Left Menu

Railway Ministry Confirms Stay-at-Home Period as Duty for Salary Increments

The Railway Ministry clarified that time spent at home by trainee railway servants during COVID-19 lockdown is recognized as duty for salary increments, up to a maximum of six months. The announcement follows inquiries by a Zonal Railway unit regarding the status of the lockdown period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has announced that the stay-at-home period during the COVID-19 lockdown will be counted as duty for trainee railway servants, impacting their salary increments.

A recent circular, dated July 7, 2025, confirmed that this policy applies to increments, as long as the training period is followed by confirmation.

This decision comes after inquiries from a Zonal Railway unit and follows instructions issued in 2020 to treat the home-stay period, not exceeding six months, as duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

