Railway Ministry Confirms Stay-at-Home Period as Duty for Salary Increments

The Railway Ministry has announced that the stay-at-home period during the COVID-19 lockdown will be counted as duty for trainee railway servants, impacting their salary increments.

A recent circular, dated July 7, 2025, confirmed that this policy applies to increments, as long as the training period is followed by confirmation.

This decision comes after inquiries from a Zonal Railway unit and follows instructions issued in 2020 to treat the home-stay period, not exceeding six months, as duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)