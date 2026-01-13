JPMorgan CEO Endorses Federal Reserve Independence
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon publicly supported the Federal Reserve's independence, highlighting its importance. He emphasized widespread belief in this concept and expressed respect for Chair Jerome Powell. Dimon's remarks underscore the critical role the Fed plays in maintaining economic stability free from political influence.
