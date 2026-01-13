JPMorgan CEO Endorses Federal Reserve Independence

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon voiced his support for the Federal Reserve's autonomy, affirming the widespread recognition of its crucial independence.

In a conversation with reporters, Dimon emphasized his profound respect for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, noting that everyone acknowledges and values the central bank's independent stance.

Dimon's statements reflect the underlying importance of insulating the Federal Reserve from external pressures to ensure it continues to foster economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)