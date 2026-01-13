Left Menu

Haryana Government Enforces Ban on Outdated Terminology for SCs and STs

Haryana government has ordered its departments and institutions to stop using 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications regarding Scheduled Castes and Tribes. This directive aligns with the constitutional and central government guidelines, emphasizing full compliance to respect modern terminologies for these communities.

Haryana Government Enforces Ban on Outdated Terminology for SCs and STs
The Haryana government has issued a directive for all departments, public, and educational institutions to avoid using outdated terms such as 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in official communications.

A letter from the Haryana Chief Secretary's Office, sent on Tuesday, emphasizes this standpoint. Mahatma Gandhi had popularized 'Harijans' to mean 'people of God'. Nevertheless, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar opposed this term, advocating instead for the use of 'Dalits'.

An official statement reaffirmed the government's directive to all levels of administration, underscoring the need to follow Indian Constitutional language and central government guidelines. The review reveals inconsistency in adherence across departments, prompting reinforced compliance to discontinue the outdated terms completely.

