Trade Unions Strike: Jharkhand Braces for Economic Disruption

Jharkhand is set to experience significant disruptions in coal, banking, insurance, and postal sectors as 10 trade unions call for a nationwide strike. This protest, aimed at challenging the central government's policies, particularly the four new labor codes, has garnered substantial backing from Left parties in Jharkhand.

The strike, organized by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, includes central trade unions and various sectoral federations. Coal production and dispatch have been entirely stopped, and banking services are poised to be impacted, according to AITUC Jharkhand unit general secretary Suvendu Sen.

Despite nationwide intentions, the streets and markets of Jharkhand's state capital remain unaffected as of now. The strike, initially meant for May 20, was rescheduled due to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)