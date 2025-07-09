Left Menu

Trade Unions Strike: Jharkhand Braces for Economic Disruption

Jharkhand's coal, banking, insurance, and postal sectors face disruption due to a nationwide strike by 10 trade unions. The strike, opposing government policies like the four new labor codes, sees participation from coal workers and other union members, with planned rallies highlighting their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is set to experience significant disruptions in coal, banking, insurance, and postal sectors as 10 trade unions call for a nationwide strike. This protest, aimed at challenging the central government's policies, particularly the four new labor codes, has garnered substantial backing from Left parties in Jharkhand.

The strike, organized by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, includes central trade unions and various sectoral federations. Coal production and dispatch have been entirely stopped, and banking services are poised to be impacted, according to AITUC Jharkhand unit general secretary Suvendu Sen.

Despite nationwide intentions, the streets and markets of Jharkhand's state capital remain unaffected as of now. The strike, initially meant for May 20, was rescheduled due to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

