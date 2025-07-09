IFC Backs Adal Azyk with $10M Investment to Advance Kyrgyz Food Security

In a landmark move to strengthen food security, generate employment, and modernize agriculture in the Kyrgyz Republic, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a loan agreement worth up to $10 million equivalent in Kyrgyz soms with Adal Azyk LLC and its subsidiaries, known under the brand name “Toyboss.”

As the largest domestic producer of sausages and poultry meat, Adal Azyk is a major player in the Kyrgyz food industry. The funding marks a significant milestone for both the company and the country’s broader efforts to increase local food production and reduce dependence on imports.

Expanding Poultry Operations to Strengthen Local Supply Chains

The IFC financing will support the expansion of Adal Azyk’s poultry operations, including:

Construction of new broiler sheds to increase poultry housing capacity

Development of a feed mill , reducing input costs and dependency on imported feed

Scaling of production capacity, directly addressing the rising domestic demand for poultry

These investments are expected to significantly reduce reliance on imported poultry meat, which currently dominates the Kyrgyz market. Local production will help stabilize supply, improve food affordability, and ensure more consistent availability of safe, high-quality poultry products.

“This partnership with IFC is a significant milestone for our company and the agricultural sector in the Kyrgyz Republic,” said Myrzabek Orumbaev, CEO of Adal Azyk. “With IFC’s support, we will be able to expand our operations, improve efficiency, and adopt industry best practices.”

Job Creation and Support for Rural Livelihoods

The expansion is projected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, particularly in rural areas. Beyond employment at Toyboss facilities, the growth in poultry production will benefit:

Upstream suppliers (grain producers, equipment providers)

Logistics and distribution networks

Local retailers and micro-enterprises involved in food sales

These ripple effects are critical in a country where agriculture employs nearly 40% of the workforce, but productivity remains constrained due to small-scale, fragmented operations.

“The project will not only help us meet growing demand for poultry products but also support rural development and build stronger food supply chains,” added Orumbaev.

Promoting Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture

By ramping up domestic poultry production, the initiative will boost food security for Kyrgyz consumers by ensuring a more affordable and reliable protein supply. In addition, Adal Azyk is committed to adopting IFC Performance Standards and aligning with international best practices in sustainable livestock production, including Global Sustainable Livestock Practices.

These improvements will help the company meet rising consumer expectations for safe, hygienic, and traceable food products, while minimizing environmental impacts.

IFC’s Long-Term Engagement with Toyboss

This latest investment builds on a long-standing relationship between IFC and Adal Azyk. Between 2015 and 2017, IFC provided advisory support to help the company implement an internationally compliant food safety management system. The current loan agreement also includes new advisory support to:

Improve corporate governance structures

Introduce family governance systems, which are critical for family-owned enterprises transitioning to scalable operations

“Our investment aligns with IFC’s broader strategy in Central Asia—to promote sustainable, inclusive economic growth by supporting agriculture and food production,” said Lukas Casey, IFC’s Manager for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services in Central Asia and Türkiye.

“By supporting Toyboss’ expansion, we aim to build a stronger domestic food supply chain, enhance job creation, and promote sustainable industry practices.”

Kyrgyz Agriculture: Opportunities and Challenges

While agriculture is a central pillar of the Kyrgyz economy, the sector remains underfunded and technologically outdated. The majority of food is produced by smallholder farmers working on fragmented plots, limiting the sector’s capacity to scale, modernize, and contribute meaningfully to national food security and export potential.

The country’s food processing industry is also underdeveloped, leaving local agricultural producers without value-added processing opportunities. Investments like IFC’s are intended to address these gaps by catalyzing private sector-led transformation.

A Roadmap for Agricultural Modernization

The Toyboss-IFC partnership presents a replicable model for supporting agribusiness expansion, value-chain development, and inclusive rural growth across the Kyrgyz Republic. It demonstrates how targeted investments, when paired with advisory support and international best practices, can modernize entire sectors while ensuring inclusive economic benefits.