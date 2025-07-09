Left Menu

Meet India's Top 10 GTF Retail Traders of 2025: Charting Success Stories

This article delves into the inspiring journeys of India's top 10 GTF retail traders of 2025. Through dedication, discipline, and strategic learning, these individuals have transformed their passion for trading into lucrative careers, becoming mentors and role models for aspiring traders within the GTF community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:25 IST
Meet India's Top 10 GTF Retail Traders of 2025: Charting Success Stories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

This year, GTF has unveiled the Top 10 Traders of 2025, celebrating those who have demonstrated remarkable skills amid volatile market conditions. These individuals are not only successful traders but also sources of inspiration within the GTF community for their discipline and resilience.

Saurabh Patil from Karad, Bhagwan Das Tak from Rajasthan, and Jagendra Singh from Jaipur are just a few of the traders who have turned challenges into opportunities, mastering price action strategies with unwavering focus and dedication.

As the journey continues, GTF is excited to announce the Mission Super25 for 2025, where 25 traders will be selected for showing outstanding learning and execution in trading. This initiative marks another ambitious chapter in GTF's ongoing commitment to nurturing top trading talent in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025