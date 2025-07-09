Meet India's Top 10 GTF Retail Traders of 2025: Charting Success Stories

This year, GTF has unveiled the Top 10 Traders of 2025, celebrating those who have demonstrated remarkable skills amid volatile market conditions. These individuals are not only successful traders but also sources of inspiration within the GTF community for their discipline and resilience.

Saurabh Patil from Karad, Bhagwan Das Tak from Rajasthan, and Jagendra Singh from Jaipur are just a few of the traders who have turned challenges into opportunities, mastering price action strategies with unwavering focus and dedication.

As the journey continues, GTF is excited to announce the Mission Super25 for 2025, where 25 traders will be selected for showing outstanding learning and execution in trading. This initiative marks another ambitious chapter in GTF's ongoing commitment to nurturing top trading talent in India.

