Thai Airways Eyes Boeing Purchase Amidst US Trade Talks
Thai Airways is negotiating with Boeing to potentially buy additional aircraft as part of Thailand's trade negotiations with the United States. The airline, having completed a debt restructuring, is increasing its operational efficiency and is cautious about resuming direct flights to the U.S. despite improved safety ratings.
At the Reuters NEXT Asia summit, Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri indicated potential aircraft purchases from Boeing as part of ongoing trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States.
The airline previously ordered 45 Boeing 787-9 jets, with an option for 35 more, a choice potentially linked to avoiding U.S. tariff hikes on Thai products. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira highlighted these potential purchases in negotiations with Washington.
Following a debt restructuring, Thai Airways has improved financial health and operational efficiency but remains cautious about resuming U.S. flights despite an upgraded air safety rating, deeming the market risky amidst current trade contexts.
