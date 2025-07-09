Left Menu

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol: Can He Brew Another Turnaround Success?

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, famous for revitalizing Taco Bell and Chipotle, is applying his skills to boost the coffee giant. Despite efforts like menu simplification and staffing increases, Starbucks hasn’t reversed declining sales, leaving investors uncertain. Critics, including the Starbucks union, question recent policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:39 IST
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol: Can He Brew Another Turnaround Success?

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, renowned for his successful turnarounds at Taco Bell and Chipotle, faces uncertainty with the coffee giant. Although shares surged at his appointment, Starbucks sales continue to decline. Investors remain skeptical nine months in, as Niccol works to restore the brand's vitality.

Niccol's strategy, 'Back to Starbucks,' focuses on enhancing customer experience with streamlined menus and improved service. However, analysis by Placer.ai indicates that customer visits have decreased since he took over. Niccol plans to increase staffing, which experts hope could improve same-store sales despite anticipated costs.

While internal support exists, including positive remarks from former CEO Howard Schultz, critics like the Starbucks Workers United union express reservations about policy changes. Investor hesitation persists with a stagnant stock and a cautious outlook. The question remains whether Niccol can replicate his previous successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025