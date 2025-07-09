Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol: Can He Brew Another Turnaround Success?

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, renowned for his successful turnarounds at Taco Bell and Chipotle, faces uncertainty with the coffee giant. Although shares surged at his appointment, Starbucks sales continue to decline. Investors remain skeptical nine months in, as Niccol works to restore the brand's vitality.

Niccol's strategy, 'Back to Starbucks,' focuses on enhancing customer experience with streamlined menus and improved service. However, analysis by Placer.ai indicates that customer visits have decreased since he took over. Niccol plans to increase staffing, which experts hope could improve same-store sales despite anticipated costs.

While internal support exists, including positive remarks from former CEO Howard Schultz, critics like the Starbucks Workers United union express reservations about policy changes. Investor hesitation persists with a stagnant stock and a cautious outlook. The question remains whether Niccol can replicate his previous successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)