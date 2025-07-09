Indirapuram: NCR's Rising Star in Real Estate Market

Over recent years, Gurugram and Noida have dominated the real estate scene in the National Capital Region (NCR). However, the once overshadowed Ghaziabad, particularly its Indirapuram locality, is making a significant comeback. Major developers including Saya Group and ATS are reshaping Indirapuram's real estate landscape with high-profile projects.

Indirapuram's revival is spearheaded by the launch of Prestige City Indirapuram, a development that has highlighted the area's potential. The project's introduction, coupled with Indirapuram's excellent connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, underscores its appeal. With access via National Highway 24, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and nearby metro stations, the area is attracting families and professionals alike.

Saya Gold Avenue further exemplifies Indirapuram's desirability, offering ready-to-move-in apartments that emphasize luxury and thoughtful design. As noted by Mr. Vikas Bhasin, CMD of Saya Group, the locality's connectivity and growing industrial ecosystem have fueled its real estate demand. Indirapuram's matured market and scenario offer competitive pricing, which continues to attract interest from both investors and homebuyers.