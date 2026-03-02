Gurugram Police: Holi Day Security Beefed Up
The Gurugram police announced enhanced security for Holi, establishing 37 checkpoints to deter criminal activities. Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has mobilized quick response teams, emergency response vehicles, and police riders. Strict monitoring will occur at sensitive locations to ensure peace and manage disturbances efficiently.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram police have unveiled an extensive security plan to ensure a safe Holi festival. The operation includes 37 strategic checkpoints aimed at curbing criminal activity and hooliganism, and it will deploy quick response teams and patrol vehicles across key locations.
Led by Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, these measures are designed to address potential threats from anti-social elements and drunk drivers. Police will also register FIRs against individuals inciting hate or posting inflammatory content online.
Sensitive areas such as malls, bus stands, and railway stations will receive heightened surveillance. Additional patrols in crowded areas and specific interventions for disturbances caused by bike riders are also part of the plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- police
- Holi
- security
- checkpoints
- crime
- patrol
- surveillance
- order
- peace
ALSO READ
Witch Doctor's Dark Ritual: Crime in Jharkhand Unveiled
BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth
Early Reporting: The Key to Combating Cybercrime in Gujarat
Iranian Cabinet warns that this 'great crime will never go unanswered' after Khamenei is killed by US-Israeli campaign, reports AP.
Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor