Gurugram Police: Holi Day Security Beefed Up

The Gurugram police have unveiled an extensive security plan to ensure a safe Holi festival. The operation includes 37 strategic checkpoints aimed at curbing criminal activity and hooliganism, and it will deploy quick response teams and patrol vehicles across key locations.

Led by Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, these measures are designed to address potential threats from anti-social elements and drunk drivers. Police will also register FIRs against individuals inciting hate or posting inflammatory content online.

Sensitive areas such as malls, bus stands, and railway stations will receive heightened surveillance. Additional patrols in crowded areas and specific interventions for disturbances caused by bike riders are also part of the plan.

