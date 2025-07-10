India and US on the Brink: A Trade Deal in Sight

India is making strides towards finalizing a trade agreement with the United States, with Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, leading the charge in negotiations, he disclosed on Thursday.

The objective is to wrap up the first phase of the agreement by fall, ideally September or October. Before this, both countries aim to agree on an interim trade deal, a preliminary step set within months.

Agrawal highlighted India's extensive experience with trade agreements, having executed over 14 FTAs with 26 nations, and currently pursuing agreements with major economies including the UK, EU, and, notably, the US.

