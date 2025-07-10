India and US Poised for Crucial Trade Talks

An Indian commerce ministry delegation is set to head to Washington for another round of critical discussions with the United States concerning a proposed trade pact, according to a senior government official.

The upcoming negotiations will tackle both interim provisions and the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, with the visit anticipated as early as next week, though dates remain unconfirmed.

This follows earlier talks concluded by the Indian team led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, against the backdrop of the US extending additional import duties on India to 26 percent until August 1.

