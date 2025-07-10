Left Menu

India and US Poised for Crucial Trade Talks

An Indian commerce ministry team will visit Washington to negotiate a trade pact with the US. The talks will cover interim and phase one elements of the bilateral agreement. Chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal led previous discussions. The visit aims to address US import duties extended till August 1.

An Indian commerce ministry delegation is set to head to Washington for another round of critical discussions with the United States concerning a proposed trade pact, according to a senior government official.

The upcoming negotiations will tackle both interim provisions and the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, with the visit anticipated as early as next week, though dates remain unconfirmed.

This follows earlier talks concluded by the Indian team led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, against the backdrop of the US extending additional import duties on India to 26 percent until August 1.

