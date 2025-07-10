Montra Electric and Green Drive Collaborate for Clean Mobility Expansion

Montra Electric, a clean mobility brand under the Murugappa Group, has announced a partnership with Green Drive Mobility to deploy 50 units of its electric small commercial vehicle, 'EVIATOR', in a phased manner over the next three months.

This collaboration will support Green Drive's efforts to expand across different industry segments, providing zero-emission mobility solutions for first, mid, and last-mile deliveries, as mentioned in a statement from Montra Electric.

The incorporation of Montra's 'EVIATOR' into Green Drive's fleet is significant, offering advanced telematics for real-time insights that streamline performance, backed by robust charging infrastructure and after-sales support to minimize downtime, according to Green Drive Mobility's CEO, Hari Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)