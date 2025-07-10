Left Menu

Montra Electric and Green Drive Collaborate for Clean Mobility Expansion

Montra Electric partners with Green Drive Mobility to deploy 50 electric small commercial vehicles, 'EVIATOR', over three months. The collaboration aims to enhance zero-emission mobility solutions in logistics, benefiting various industry sectors and improving fleet performance through advanced telematics and reliable support from Montra Electric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:35 IST
Montra Electric and Green Drive Collaborate for Clean Mobility Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Montra Electric, a clean mobility brand under the Murugappa Group, has announced a partnership with Green Drive Mobility to deploy 50 units of its electric small commercial vehicle, 'EVIATOR', in a phased manner over the next three months.

This collaboration will support Green Drive's efforts to expand across different industry segments, providing zero-emission mobility solutions for first, mid, and last-mile deliveries, as mentioned in a statement from Montra Electric.

The incorporation of Montra's 'EVIATOR' into Green Drive's fleet is significant, offering advanced telematics for real-time insights that streamline performance, backed by robust charging infrastructure and after-sales support to minimize downtime, according to Green Drive Mobility's CEO, Hari Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025