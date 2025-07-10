Montra Electric and Green Drive Collaborate for Clean Mobility Expansion
Montra Electric partners with Green Drive Mobility to deploy 50 electric small commercial vehicles, 'EVIATOR', over three months. The collaboration aims to enhance zero-emission mobility solutions in logistics, benefiting various industry sectors and improving fleet performance through advanced telematics and reliable support from Montra Electric.
Montra Electric, a clean mobility brand under the Murugappa Group, has announced a partnership with Green Drive Mobility to deploy 50 units of its electric small commercial vehicle, 'EVIATOR', in a phased manner over the next three months.
This collaboration will support Green Drive's efforts to expand across different industry segments, providing zero-emission mobility solutions for first, mid, and last-mile deliveries, as mentioned in a statement from Montra Electric.
The incorporation of Montra's 'EVIATOR' into Green Drive's fleet is significant, offering advanced telematics for real-time insights that streamline performance, backed by robust charging infrastructure and after-sales support to minimize downtime, according to Green Drive Mobility's CEO, Hari Krishna.
