Vedanta Perspectives: Dr. Dinesh Shahra and Jaya Row's Dialogue on Modern Spirituality

Dr. Dinesh Shahra and Ms. Jaya Row engage in insightful dialogue on applying Vedantic teachings to modern life, emphasizing inner calm, sustainable success, and guiding the younger generation. Their discussion highlights harmonizing spiritual depth with professional endeavors and vows to revive India's timeless wisdom for contemporary challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:53 IST
Wisdom in Action: Dr. Shahra & Jaya Row on Gita, Success & Youth Inspiration. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant dialogue held in Mumbai, esteemed industrialist Dr. Dinesh Shahra and respected Vedanta scholar Ms. Jaya Row delved into the relevance of Vedantic teachings in today's fast-paced world. Their conversation centered on fostering inner happiness, achieving sustainable success, and guiding young minds through ancient wisdom.

Ms. Row, an interpreter of Indian scriptures for contemporary audiences, underscored the pivotal role of a calm and centered mind in attaining happiness and success. She highlighted the benefits of embracing change, giving, and recognizing a higher power in elevating life beyond mere survival.

Dr. Shahra, reflecting on his own spiritual journey under his Guru, Swami Pragyanand ji, affirmed these views, sharing that true success lies not in accumulation but in serving others. Their interaction underscored a shared vision to adapt India's timeless wisdom to solve modern challenges, especially for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

