Hero MotoCorp Taps Kausalya Nandakumar for Emerging Mobility Leadership

Hero MotoCorp has announced the appointment of Kausalya Nandakumar as Chief Business Officer for its Emerging Mobility Business Unit, effective immediately.

Nandakumar will report to Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal and steer the strategic direction of the Vida unit, part of Hero's transition to sustainable mobility solutions.

Bringing nearly 20 years of leadership experience in automotive and electric mobility, she replaces Swadesh Srivastava, who has resigned.