Hero MotoCorp Taps Kausalya Nandakumar for Emerging Mobility Leadership

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Kausalya Nandakumar as the new Chief Business Officer for its Emerging Mobility Business Unit. Nandakumar, with extensive leadership experience, will spearhead strategic direction and growth of Hero MotoCorp's Vida, focusing on its transformation into sustainable mobility. She succeeds Swadesh Srivastava in this role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:58 IST
Hero MotoCorp has announced the appointment of Kausalya Nandakumar as Chief Business Officer for its Emerging Mobility Business Unit, effective immediately.

Nandakumar will report to Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal and steer the strategic direction of the Vida unit, part of Hero's transition to sustainable mobility solutions.

Bringing nearly 20 years of leadership experience in automotive and electric mobility, she replaces Swadesh Srivastava, who has resigned.

