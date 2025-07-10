Silver Shimmer: Future Trades See Upward Trend

Silver prices experienced an uptick on Thursday as futures trading saw a rise of Rs 328, bringing the price to Rs 1,07,593 per kilogram. This increase, attributed to heightened trading activity, marks a significant point in the commodities exchange.

Specifically, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for September delivery rose by 0.31% in a trading volume comprising 16,939 lots, indicating strong market interest.

Global markets echoed this trend, with silver trading climbing by 0.32% to USD 36.01 per ounce in New York. Analysts suggest that the fresh positions taken up by participants are driving the price surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)