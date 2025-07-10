Left Menu

Silver Shimmer: Future Trades See Upward Trend

Silver prices surged by Rs 328 to Rs 1,07,593 per kilogram in futures trading, driven by increased betting activity. The Multi Commodity Exchange recorded the rise in silver contracts for September delivery amidst a turnover of 16,939 lots. Global silver trading in New York also saw a 0.32% increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:41 IST
Silver prices experienced an uptick on Thursday as futures trading saw a rise of Rs 328, bringing the price to Rs 1,07,593 per kilogram. This increase, attributed to heightened trading activity, marks a significant point in the commodities exchange.

Specifically, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for September delivery rose by 0.31% in a trading volume comprising 16,939 lots, indicating strong market interest.

Global markets echoed this trend, with silver trading climbing by 0.32% to USD 36.01 per ounce in New York. Analysts suggest that the fresh positions taken up by participants are driving the price surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

