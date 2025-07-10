Left Menu

Zhongshan's 2025 Investment Conference Secures Over $13 Billion

Zhongshan's 2025 Investment Promotion Conference in Guangdong drew 400 business representatives, signing 198 projects worth over 100 billion yuan ($13.96 billion). The event, themed 'Invest in Zhongshan, With the Future,' highlighted advanced manufacturing sectors and marked the first anniversary of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link bridge.

The 2025 Zhongshan Investment Promotion Conference, held on June 30 in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, witnessed the signing of 198 projects with a combined investment intent exceeding 100 billion yuan ($13.96 billion).

Themed 'Invest in Zhongshan, With the Future,' the event attracted over 400 business leaders from more than 20 nations. Delegates from 15 consulates and numerous foreign business associations in China also participated.

A significant focus was on the manufacturing sector, including biomedicine, healthcare, low-altitude economy, high-end equipment, and artificial intelligence. The date also marked the first anniversary of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a key transport corridor in the Greater Bay Area with traffic surpassing 31 million in its inaugural year.

