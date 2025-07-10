PLI-Auto Scheme Fuels India's Automotive Growth
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy revealed that the PLI-Auto Scheme has attracted Rs 29,576 crore in investment and created over 44,987 jobs by March 2025. The scheme supports domestic auto companies with incentives, which in 2024-25 alone saw Rs 322.01 crore disbursed to claimants.
- Country:
- India
The Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, announced that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry has attracted substantial investments of Rs 29,576 crore, while facilitating the creation of over 44,987 jobs by March 2025.
The scheme, which covers the automotive value chain, has designated Rs 25,938 crore for the industry from FY23 to FY27. In the financial year 2024-25, four companies claimed and received incentives totaling Rs 322.01 crore, underlining the program's impact on the sector.
Kumaraswamy highlighted the government's commitment to boosting the auto sector through regular industry workshops and prompt incentive disbursements. The focus remains on making India's automotive industry self-reliant and competitive on a global scale.
