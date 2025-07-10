Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Houthi Militia Sinks Second Greek Vessel in Red Sea

The Houthi militia sank the Greek ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, capturing members of its crew amidst rising tensions. This marks the second sinking this week, affecting shipping routes critical for global trade. Rescuers continue to search for remaining survivors as the situation remains volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:37 IST
Tensions Escalate: Houthi Militia Sinks Second Greek Vessel in Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Red Sea witnessed another maritime incident as Houthi militants sank the Greek vessel Eternity C. Rescuers are working tirelessly, having successfully saved three crew members and a security guard on Thursday, but six crew members remain missing. This incident further destabilizes the already fraught shipping routes off Yemen's coast.

The attack, part of a series of strikes by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, has raised significant concerns among shipping operators, leading to a suspension of voyages in the area. Maritime security expert Ellie Shafik called for the immediate and safe release of those taken by the militants.

As search efforts continue, the United States has condemned the kidnappings, urging the Houthis to release the detained crew. This latest act underscores the growing threat to international shipping routes through the Bab al-Mandab strait, where traffic has sharply declined amidst escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025