Tensions Escalate: Houthi Militia Sinks Second Greek Vessel in Red Sea
The Houthi militia sank the Greek ship Eternity C in the Red Sea, capturing members of its crew amidst rising tensions. This marks the second sinking this week, affecting shipping routes critical for global trade. Rescuers continue to search for remaining survivors as the situation remains volatile.
The Red Sea witnessed another maritime incident as Houthi militants sank the Greek vessel Eternity C. Rescuers are working tirelessly, having successfully saved three crew members and a security guard on Thursday, but six crew members remain missing. This incident further destabilizes the already fraught shipping routes off Yemen's coast.
The attack, part of a series of strikes by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, has raised significant concerns among shipping operators, leading to a suspension of voyages in the area. Maritime security expert Ellie Shafik called for the immediate and safe release of those taken by the militants.
As search efforts continue, the United States has condemned the kidnappings, urging the Houthis to release the detained crew. This latest act underscores the growing threat to international shipping routes through the Bab al-Mandab strait, where traffic has sharply declined amidst escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
