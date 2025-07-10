Left Menu

India Post: Revolutionizing the Future of Global Logistics

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights India Post's vast network, urging for a transformation into the world's largest logistics organization. Emphasizing innovation and productivity, he outlines plans for modernization, new customer-centric services, and increasing profitability. The minister acknowledges Gramin Dak Sevaks' contribution, fostering a service-driven approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:51 IST
India Post: Revolutionizing the Future of Global Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, emphasized the unparalleled reach of India Post, urging employees to elevate it to the world's premier logistics organization. Addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan in Bengaluru, he noted the vital role of village postal workers in rural services.

Scindia discussed modernizing post offices with tools like handheld devices and DARPAN and stressed adapting work methods for transformation. India Post aims to offer diverse products, including services for mutual fund companies, to enhance customer focus.

Highlighting plans for CapEx allocation, Scindia envisions turning post offices into profit centers, ultimately becoming a window to the world for citizens' diverse needs. Honoring 15 Dak Sewaks for their service, he appreciated their role in connecting lives, transcending monetary value.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025