India Post: Revolutionizing the Future of Global Logistics
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights India Post's vast network, urging for a transformation into the world's largest logistics organization. Emphasizing innovation and productivity, he outlines plans for modernization, new customer-centric services, and increasing profitability. The minister acknowledges Gramin Dak Sevaks' contribution, fostering a service-driven approach.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Communication, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, emphasized the unparalleled reach of India Post, urging employees to elevate it to the world's premier logistics organization. Addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan in Bengaluru, he noted the vital role of village postal workers in rural services.
Scindia discussed modernizing post offices with tools like handheld devices and DARPAN and stressed adapting work methods for transformation. India Post aims to offer diverse products, including services for mutual fund companies, to enhance customer focus.
Highlighting plans for CapEx allocation, Scindia envisions turning post offices into profit centers, ultimately becoming a window to the world for citizens' diverse needs. Honoring 15 Dak Sewaks for their service, he appreciated their role in connecting lives, transcending monetary value.
