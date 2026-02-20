AI Impact Summit: Forging Global Connections through Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday navigated through a series of high-profile engagements, notably featuring a roundtable with influential CEOs and founders from 16 AI and deeptech startups.

During these discussions, Modi explored the possibilities of employing artificial intelligence to revolutionize sectors such as agriculture and environmental protection while advocating for education in native languages. This engagement coincided with the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, attracting over 500 global AI luminaries and significant tech figures.

In addition to meetings with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini, Liechtenstein's Alois, and Mauritius's Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi also conferred with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. These dialogues emphasized fostering economic ties, enhancing AI inclusivity, and amplifying the voice of the Global South in global reform initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)