Ferrero's Bold Move: Acquiring WK Kellogg for $3.1 Billion
Ferrero, known for Nutella and Butterfinger, is set to acquire WK Kellogg in a $3.1 billion deal. The acquisition includes major brands like Fruit Loops and Frosted Flakes, affecting Kellogg's operations in North America and the Caribbean. This move is pending shareholder approval and will result in Kellogg becoming a Ferrero subsidiary.
In a significant industry move, Ferrero has announced its plan to acquire cereal powerhouse WK Kellogg in a deal valued at $3.1 billion.
The acquisition will see Ferrero paying $23 per Kellogg share, encompassing the entire Kellogg breakfast cereal portfolio across North America and the Caribbean.
This strategic purchase awaits shareholder approval, anticipated to close later this year, transitioning Kellogg to a Ferrero subsidiary and delisting it from the NYSE.
