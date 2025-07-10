Ferrero's Bold Move: Acquiring WK Kellogg for $3.1 Billion

In a significant industry move, Ferrero has announced its plan to acquire cereal powerhouse WK Kellogg in a deal valued at $3.1 billion.

The acquisition will see Ferrero paying $23 per Kellogg share, encompassing the entire Kellogg breakfast cereal portfolio across North America and the Caribbean.

This strategic purchase awaits shareholder approval, anticipated to close later this year, transitioning Kellogg to a Ferrero subsidiary and delisting it from the NYSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)