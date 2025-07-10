Indian Railways Revolutionizes Safety with AI-Powered Inspection

The Indian Railways has made strides in enhancing train safety through a new partnership with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). The collaboration focuses on implementing a Machine Vision Based Inspection System, a groundbreaking, AI-driven technology.

This system, placed on the wayside, captures high-resolution images of moving trains' undercarriages and identifies any loose, hanging, or missing components in real-time. With this advancement, authorities can immediately respond to any anomalies, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and service interruptions.

According to the Railway Ministry, this initiative not only boosts safety but also reduces the need for labor-intensive manual inspections. This aligns with the broader objective of modernizing India's rail infrastructure with intelligent, forward-looking solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)