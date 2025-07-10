Luxury Leap: Zomato Founder Acquires Lavish Gurugram Apartment

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has made headlines with his acquisition of an extravagant apartment spanning nearly 11,000 square feet in Gurugram's upscale DLF Camellias project, according to data firm Zapkey.

This significant purchase, finalized in March, was initially made last August for a substantial Rs 52.3 crore. Experts estimate the current property value to range between Rs 125 crore and Rs 150 crore, highlighting the skyrocketing property prices in the area over recent years.

The DLF Camellias project has seen interest from numerous industrialists and executives, underscoring its status as a premium location. Following this success, DLF Ltd has launched another ambitious luxury development, 'The Dahlias', projecting a revenue generation of around Rs 35,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)