Ferrero Expands U.S. Reach with Kellogg Acquisition

Italian confectioner Ferrero is acquiring U.S. cereal company WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion. The purchase aims to enhance Ferrero's North American presence. Despite declining cereal sales, Kellogg's distribution network is appealing to Ferrero for product positioning. The acquisition is pending Kellogg shareholder approval and may close by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:08 IST
Italian confectioner Ferrero is set to expand its influence in the North American market through a significant acquisition of the U.S. cereal giant WK Kellogg. The deal, worth approximately $3.1 billion, involves paying $23 per Kellogg share, showcasing Ferrero's ambitious plans to broaden its product offerings beyond confectionery.

Established in 1906, Kellogg has been a staple in American households, famous for brands such as Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, and Special K. However, the company has faced challenges as cereal consumption declined across the U.S, with consumers gravitating towards alternative breakfast options. Despite this trend, the leverage of Kellogg's extensive distribution network remains a key motivator for Ferrero's purchase.

This acquisition is part of Ferrero's strategic expansion. Having previously acquired Nestle's U.S candy brands and Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, Ferrero continues to diversify its portfolio. The transaction, pending shareholder approval, is projected to finalize in the latter half of the year, transitioning Kellogg into a Ferrero subsidiary, and delisting it from the New York Stock Exchange.

