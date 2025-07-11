Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Markets on Edge
U.S. President Trump's tariff announcements sent shockwaves through global markets. Trade tensions escalated as letters to Canada and Europe were announced, causing fluctuations in currencies and futures. An administration clarification eased some angst, but uncertainty lingers as investors await corporate earnings data and further developments.
U.S. President Donald Trump stirred global markets on what was expected to be a quiet trading day, announcing fresh tariff measures targeting Canada and Europe. The surprise move sent ripples through Wall Street, disrupting its ascent to record highs.
Trump's statement that new tariffs could reach 20% on countries not receiving a letter, including a specific 35% rate on Canadian goods effective August 1, sparked initial volatility. However, markets found some relief after an official announced exemptions for goods under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Investment tensions remain, as trade negotiations with Japan appear stalled and EU talks uncertain. With light economic data and impending U.S. corporate earnings reports, investors are on edge for potential market influences. Meanwhile, Uniqlo's parent company warns of significant impacts from U.S. tariffs, hinting at a bumpy road ahead in global trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
