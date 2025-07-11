Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Stranded US Yacht

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued a US yacht named 'Sea Angel' and its two crew members stranded in rough waters near Indira Point. The operation involved the swift deployment of ICGS Rajveer, showcasing the Coast Guard's dedication to maritime safety through precision and professionalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard executed a daring rescue operation for the US yacht 'Sea Angel' and its crew, stranded southeast of Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Officials confirmed the operation's success on Friday.

A distress call was received by the ICG MRCC Port Blair from the US Consulate in Chennai, marking an urgent plea to save the yacht, disabled 52 nautical miles southeast of the Indira Point. The yacht faced severe conditions with a blown-out sail and a tangled propeller.

MRCC Port Blair quickly activated rescue protocols using the International Safety Net. ICGS Rajveer was deployed, demonstrating remarkable professionalism in locating and securing the vessel by 5:30 pm, ultimately escorting it to safety at Campbell Bay by 8 am the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

