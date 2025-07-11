Left Menu

Citi Projects Global Equity Upswing by Mid-2026

Citigroup has set a mid-2026 target for the MSCI All Country World Index, forecasting a potential 5% rise in global equities. The brokerage anticipates substantial gains by early next year, with Japan and Europe poised for the most significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:20 IST
Citigroup on Friday set a new benchmark target for the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) Local, projecting a 5% increase by mid-2026. The Wall Street brokerage firm predicts that global equity markets will remain largely stable until the end of the year.

Citi made this announcement while highlighting their expectations for significant upward momentum in the first half of 2024. They noted a target value of 1,150 for the global equity index, building upon a recent closing value of 1,100.213.

Furthermore, Citi emphasized that the most pronounced gains are expected in Japan and Europe over the medium term, pointing towards promising growth in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

