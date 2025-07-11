Left Menu

Gaza's Cash Crisis: The Lifeline Turned Chokehold

Gaza is grappling with a severe cash shortage exacerbated by war, inflation, and unemployment. With banks inoperative, civilians rely on cash brokers who charge exorbitant commissions. Many families have resorted to selling possessions for essentials, as Israeli-supplied shekels become scarce and bills lose their value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:32 IST
Gaza's Cash Crisis: The Lifeline Turned Chokehold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Gaza Strip, cash is proving to be both an essential lifeline and a financial chokehold. As war bites into every corner of life, the territory's critical cash supply is thinning, pushing families to the edge of survival.

With banking systems down and ATMs empty, residents are turning to a network of cash brokers who charge fees as high as 40% on transactions, leaving families choosing between daily needs and dwindling savings. Some have even taken to selling their belongings just to afford basic commodities.

The escalating crisis sees Israeli shekels, the primary currency, becoming frayed and rejected by merchants, further complicating economic transactions in the area and amplifying the humanitarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025