Middle East Conflict: Implications for Euro Zone Inflation and Growth

A prolonged Middle East conflict could drive euro zone inflation up and slow economic growth, warned ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane. The rising oil prices due to the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran could add to inflation, although the ECB expects minor policy impact given the long-term nature of its policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:29 IST
The European Central Bank's Chief Economist, Philip Lane, cautioned that an extended conflict in the Middle East could significantly elevate euro zone inflation while hampering economic growth, as highlighted during his Financial Times interview. Escalating hostilities involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran have pushed oil prices over a substantial 10% hike.

Lane asserted that surging energy costs exert upward inflation pressure, particularly in the short term, with a detrimental impact on economic activity. Although the ECB has been conducting sensitivity analyses on such scenarios, a persistent energy supply disruption could lead to a notable inflation spike and a steep output decline.

While an ECB analysis from December indicates a permanent oil price increase of this nature could raise inflation by 0.5 percentage points and decrease growth by 0.1 percentage points, the current euro zone inflation remains below the ECB's target. With longer-term inflation expectations unchanged, it's unlikely there will be immediate policy changes.

