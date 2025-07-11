Crackdown on Repeated Traffic Rule Violators: Patna's Tough Stance

The Bihar transport department has taken decisive action against traffic rule violators, suspending the driving licences of 578 individuals in Patna since January, officials reported Friday.

The District Transport Office (DTO) of Patna has earmarked approximately 900 vehicles for registration cancellation, a measure supported by data gathered by local authorities. A state government statement confirmed these actions, revealing that from January to June 2025, the suspension of 578 licences was executed with an additional 988 vehicle owners facing potential suspension.

Officials are reviewing responses from vehicle owners and issuing notifications via registered mobile numbers. Offenders, particularly those with repeated violations or invalid documents, face fines and suspensions lasting three to six months. Upendra Kumar Pal of Patna's DTO emphasizes the necessity of these measures to curb reckless driving and enhance road safety.