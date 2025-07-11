Left Menu

Crackdown on Repeated Traffic Rule Violators: Patna's Tough Stance

The Bihar transport department has suspended 578 driving licences in Patna for frequent traffic rule violations. The District Transport Office also identified around 900 vehicles for registration cancellation. Strict actions and fines are being enforced for non-compliance to ensure road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:53 IST
Crackdown on Repeated Traffic Rule Violators: Patna's Tough Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar transport department has taken decisive action against traffic rule violators, suspending the driving licences of 578 individuals in Patna since January, officials reported Friday.

The District Transport Office (DTO) of Patna has earmarked approximately 900 vehicles for registration cancellation, a measure supported by data gathered by local authorities. A state government statement confirmed these actions, revealing that from January to June 2025, the suspension of 578 licences was executed with an additional 988 vehicle owners facing potential suspension.

Officials are reviewing responses from vehicle owners and issuing notifications via registered mobile numbers. Offenders, particularly those with repeated violations or invalid documents, face fines and suspensions lasting three to six months. Upendra Kumar Pal of Patna's DTO emphasizes the necessity of these measures to curb reckless driving and enhance road safety.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025