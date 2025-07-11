Left Menu

Krystal Integrated Services Secures Major Contracts with AAI and More

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) has secured contracts worth Rs 84 crore from the Airports Authority of India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation. These contracts bolster KISL's presence in the manpower services sector, contributing to an 18.67% growth in sales in FY25.

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL), a prominent facilities management and manpower services company, announced on Friday the acquisition of contracts totaling Rs 84 crore from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and two other organizations.

The company secured a noteworthy three-year deal valued at Rs 20.26 crore from AAI for the new terminal building at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, according to a company statement.

KISL has also landed contracts from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation, boosting its traction in the manpower services sector further. The cumulative value of these contracts is Rs 63.93 crore, each lasting three years. This growth in engagement comes alongside a reported 18.67% increase in sales, amounting to Rs 1,213 crore in FY25.

