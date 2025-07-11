Left Menu

Titan Company Shakes Up Top Management, Announces Key Appointments

Titan Company Ltd has announced significant top management changes effective in 2025 and 2026. Ajoy Chawla will become Managing Director, succeeding C K Venkataraman. Arun Narayan will lead the jewellery division, and Kuruvilla Markose will head the watches division. These appointments signify key leadership transitions within the company.

The Tata group's Titan Company Ltd has revealed a series of significant management changes poised to take effect in the coming years. Ajoy Chawla is set to succeed C K Venkataraman as Managing Director from January 2026, marking a pivotal leadership transition for the company.

Further changes include Arun Narayan, current head of the Tanishq India business, who is slated to lead the jewellery division as CEO from January 2026. Meanwhile, Kuruvilla Markose will take over the watches division from Suparna Mitra, who has announced her resignation effective August 2025.

Both Narayan and Markose bring a wealth of experience within the Tata group, promising strategic continuity and growth for Titan across its diverse business segments. These appointments underscore Titan's commitment to sustaining leadership dynamism and achieving long-term business objectives.

