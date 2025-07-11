Left Menu

NHAI Strengthens FASTag Policy to Streamline Toll Operations

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fortified its protocol for reporting and blacklisting 'loose FASTags' to ensure seamless tolling processes. The initiative aligns with upcoming systems like the annual pass and multi-lane free flow tolling, targeting enhanced FASTag authenticity and minimizing disruption at toll plazas.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced new measures on Friday to bolster the reporting and blacklisting process for 'loose FASTags', with the aim of ensuring smooth toll operations.

In light of forthcoming systems such as the annual pass and multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling, NHAI emphasized the importance of rectifying issues related to FASTag authenticity and system credibility.

NHAI revealed that some highway patrons do not properly affix FASTags to their windshield, resulting in operational issues. To counter these challenges, a dedicated email for swift reporting has been set up, enabling prompt action on errant FASTags.

