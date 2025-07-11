NHAI Strengthens FASTag Policy to Streamline Toll Operations
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fortified its protocol for reporting and blacklisting 'loose FASTags' to ensure seamless tolling processes. The initiative aligns with upcoming systems like the annual pass and multi-lane free flow tolling, targeting enhanced FASTag authenticity and minimizing disruption at toll plazas.
- Country:
- India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced new measures on Friday to bolster the reporting and blacklisting process for 'loose FASTags', with the aim of ensuring smooth toll operations.
In light of forthcoming systems such as the annual pass and multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling, NHAI emphasized the importance of rectifying issues related to FASTag authenticity and system credibility.
NHAI revealed that some highway patrons do not properly affix FASTags to their windshield, resulting in operational issues. To counter these challenges, a dedicated email for swift reporting has been set up, enabling prompt action on errant FASTags.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puri Gears Up for Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra with Robust Traffic and Security Measures
India's First Wildlife Corridor: A New Paradigm in Eco-Friendly Highways
Myanmar's Massive Drug Burn: A Fiery Stand Against Illicit Trafficking
Trapped in Trafficking: Inside Cambodia's Billion-Dollar Scam Compounds
Diddy on Trial: The High Stakes Legal Battle Over Sex Trafficking Allegations