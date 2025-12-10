Left Menu

Decade-Long Sentence for Marijuana Traffickers

Two individuals received 10-year rigorous imprisonments and fines for trafficking 1,400 kg of marijuana, concealed beneath wooden logs in a vehicle. Intercepted near Eluru, the case was investigated by the DRI and involved violations of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:54 IST
Decade-Long Sentence for Marijuana Traffickers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, the Metropolitan Sessions Court in Vijayawada sentenced two individuals to a decade of rigorous imprisonment. This sentencing is in response to a major marijuana trafficking incident, as reported by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The case involved the transportation of 1,400 kilograms of cannabis, cleverly concealed beneath wooden logs in a vehicle. This vehicle was intercepted by officials near Eluru, preventing the contraband's delivery to Hyderabad.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each accused, affirming their involvement in a calculated conspiracy to violate the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The DRI's diligent investigation brought the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025