Decade-Long Sentence for Marijuana Traffickers

In a significant verdict, the Metropolitan Sessions Court in Vijayawada sentenced two individuals to a decade of rigorous imprisonment. This sentencing is in response to a major marijuana trafficking incident, as reported by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The case involved the transportation of 1,400 kilograms of cannabis, cleverly concealed beneath wooden logs in a vehicle. This vehicle was intercepted by officials near Eluru, preventing the contraband's delivery to Hyderabad.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each accused, affirming their involvement in a calculated conspiracy to violate the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The DRI's diligent investigation brought the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)