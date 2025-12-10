Decade-Long Sentence for Marijuana Traffickers
Two individuals received 10-year rigorous imprisonments and fines for trafficking 1,400 kg of marijuana, concealed beneath wooden logs in a vehicle. Intercepted near Eluru, the case was investigated by the DRI and involved violations of the NDPS Act, 1985.
In a significant verdict, the Metropolitan Sessions Court in Vijayawada sentenced two individuals to a decade of rigorous imprisonment. This sentencing is in response to a major marijuana trafficking incident, as reported by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The case involved the transportation of 1,400 kilograms of cannabis, cleverly concealed beneath wooden logs in a vehicle. This vehicle was intercepted by officials near Eluru, preventing the contraband's delivery to Hyderabad.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each accused, affirming their involvement in a calculated conspiracy to violate the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The DRI's diligent investigation brought the perpetrators to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
