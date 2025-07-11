Left Menu

Turbulence Ahead: Challenges Looming Over India's Aviation Sector

India's domestic air passenger traffic increased modestly in June but showed a minor decline compared to May. A report by ICRA highlights the aviation industry's projected losses due to rising ATF prices and geopolitical risks. Supply chain disruptions further strain the sector amidst stable yet delicate pricing dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:42 IST
Turbulence Ahead: Challenges Looming Over India's Aviation Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's aviation sector is navigating choppy skies as domestic air passenger traffic climbed 5.1% to over 1.38 crore in June year-on-year, though it slipped slightly from May figures, a recent report revealed.

The rating agency ICRA projects the industry could face net losses between Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore by FY2026, driven by increasing ATF prices and geopolitical tensions. Despite a stable outlook, disruptions in the supply chain, notably issues with Pratt & Whitney engines, are impacting capacity and costs.

June 2025 saw domestic air passenger traffic rise to 138.7 lakh, a 5.1% increase from the previous year, but a 1.3% drop sequentially. Yet airlines expanded capacity by 4.9% year-over-year, while reducing it slightly over May. With emerging geopolitical and operational challenges, including regional conflicts and airspace closures, the industry's steady pricing power and passenger growth warrant careful monitoring.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025