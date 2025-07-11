Left Menu

Delhi Ponders Extension of Pioneering EV Policy

The Delhi government is considering extending its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, set to expire on July 15, as a new version is still being developed. This policy aims to transform Delhi's vehicular landscape by accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and reducing pollution through a range of incentives.

The Delhi government is contemplating an extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which is due to expire on July 15, according to informed sources. With the new policy still under development, officials are considering a three-month extension to bridge the gap.

Originally launched by the AAP government in August 2020, the policy has been extended multiple times, including under the current BJP administration. The initiative aims to reduce vehicular pollution and achieve a 25 percent electric vehicle adoption rate by 2024.

According to the draft of the forthcoming policy, incentives will continue to play a key role. These include potential subsidies for women buying electric two-wheelers and other purchase incentives. The policy also aims to create jobs and establish a network of charging stations, thereby improving Delhi's air quality.

