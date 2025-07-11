Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Expands Service on Purple Line

Kolkata Metro Railway increases daily services on the Joka-Majerhat stretch of the Purple Line to 72, enhancing commuter convenience. The new schedule, effective July 14, reduces intervals between trains to 21 minutes on weekdays, while maintaining no services on weekends.

Updated: 11-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro Railway is set to enhance its service offerings on the Joka-Majerhat section of the Purple Line by increasing its daily operations to 72 services starting July 14.

This marks an improvement from the current 62 services, transitioning to a more frequent interval of 21 minutes between trains, compared to the present 24-minute gap.

Despite the increased weekday services, there will be no operations conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, maintaining the usual schedule.

