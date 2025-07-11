Kolkata Metro Expands Service on Purple Line

Kolkata Metro Railway is set to enhance its service offerings on the Joka-Majerhat section of the Purple Line by increasing its daily operations to 72 services starting July 14.

This marks an improvement from the current 62 services, transitioning to a more frequent interval of 21 minutes between trains, compared to the present 24-minute gap.

Despite the increased weekday services, there will be no operations conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, maintaining the usual schedule.