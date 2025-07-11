Maharashtra Set for India's First Offshore Vadhvan Airport Launch

Maharashtra is poised to make aviation history with the launch of its first offshore airport at Vadhvan near Mumbai, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The project aims to commence in 2026 to alleviate the region's increasing air travel demands.

This terminal will become the third in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Currently, the area hosts the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with a second venue at Navi Mumbai soon to be operational, courtesy of the Adani Group. An agency is underway to draft a comprehensive project report for the venture, Fadnavis added.

The initiative is a part of a broader strategy to enhance infrastructure across Maharashtra, where 24 of its 36 districts already house airports or airstrips. Highlighting the economic benefits, Fadnavis cited that increased air connectivity could significantly boost regional investment and growth.