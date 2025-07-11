Left Menu

Maharashtra Set for India's First Offshore Vadhvan Airport Launch

The Maharashtra government plans to begin construction of India's first offshore Vadhvan Airport near Mumbai in 2026. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the development, highlighting the appointment of an agency to prepare a detailed project report. The airport aims to address growing air travel demands in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Maharashtra is poised to make aviation history with the launch of its first offshore airport at Vadhvan near Mumbai, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The project aims to commence in 2026 to alleviate the region's increasing air travel demands.

This terminal will become the third in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Currently, the area hosts the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with a second venue at Navi Mumbai soon to be operational, courtesy of the Adani Group. An agency is underway to draft a comprehensive project report for the venture, Fadnavis added.

The initiative is a part of a broader strategy to enhance infrastructure across Maharashtra, where 24 of its 36 districts already house airports or airstrips. Highlighting the economic benefits, Fadnavis cited that increased air connectivity could significantly boost regional investment and growth.

