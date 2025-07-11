Chhattisgarh Power Tariff Hike Sparks Controversy

The Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced an average increase of 1.89% in power tariffs across all consumer categories, effective from July 1. This adjustment aims to support various energy initiatives while attempting to minimize cost impacts on certain sectors.

Rebates are provided to encourage the installation of mobile towers in Left-wing extremism-affected districts, with a 10% energy charge discount on cellphone towers. A continued 5% rebate applies to hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centers in rural and tribal-dominated areas of Surguja and Bastar.

While electricity prices for domestic consumers increased by up to Rs 0.20 per unit, it notably affects about 60 lakh consumers. Critics, including the state Congress, argue the hike places undue financial pressure on citizens, describing it as an 'atrocity.' Despite criticism, state-run energy initiatives offer selective financial relief through continued or enhanced rebates for specific consumer categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)