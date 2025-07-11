Tesla's Grand Entry: A New Era for EVs in India
Tesla has been granted permission by the Regional Transport Office in Andheri to display, test drive, and sell vehicles in India, with its debut showroom set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The trade certificate obtained allows unregistered vehicles to operate legally on public roads.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development ahead of its much-anticipated entry into the Indian market, EV giant Tesla has secured approval from the Regional Transport Office in Andheri. This sanction permits the company to showcase, offer test drives, and embark on vehicle sales in the country.
Tesla's inaugural showroom, located in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex business district, is scheduled to open its doors on July 15. Officials highlighted that Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited have received a 'trade certificate', a crucial step as prescribed by the Motor Vehicles Act.
The trade certificate, valid for five years, enables Tesla to bring in demo models, facilitate road tests, and initiate the registration process for sales. The showroom, positioned centrally next to a mall, will be complemented by a service centre and warehouse located in Sakinaka, enhancing logistical efficiency.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- India
- EV
- showroom
- Mumbai
- trade certificate
- Elon Musk
- RTO
- Model Y
- auto dealership
ALSO READ
BJP's hidden agenda is to impose Hindi; the ruling party is imposing 'language emergency', claims Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Mumbai's New Master Plan: Reinventing Flood Management
Mumbai Launches Project to Mitigate Bird Strikes Near Airport
Navi Mumbai: The New Commercial Powerhouse
Elon Musk Eyes Lebanon's Internet Sector for Expansion