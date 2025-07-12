Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight AI 171's Fatal Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a preliminary report on the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8, flight AI 171, which crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after takeoff, resulting in 260 fatalities. Key findings reveal crucial details on fuel status, wreckage management, and ongoing investigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 06:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has unveiled its preliminary findings on the harrowing crash of Air India's flight AI 171. The Boeing 787-8, that embarked from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met a tragic end on June 12, when it crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after its takeoff, claiming the lives of 260 individuals.

The report highlights that the aircraft carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Among them, 15 were in business class, while 215, including two infants, were seated in economy. The plane's takeoff weight was within permissible limits, with no hazardous cargo onboard.

The distress call 'MAYDAY' was made a little after takeoff, yet no reply was received by ground controllers before the aircraft crashed. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into various aspects, including engine conditions and fuel quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

