EIB and ICF Launch €100M Green Loan to Support Sustainable SMEs in Catalonia

This agreement allows the ICF – a Catalan public financial institution – to extend favorable financing conditions to SMEs that are developing and implementing environmentally sustainable projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:30 IST
According to the EIB’s Strategic Roadmap 2024–2027, expanding green finance for small businesses is one of the core levers in the EU’s transition to climate neutrality and economic resilience. Image Credit: ChatGPT
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with the Institut Català de Finances (ICF) to launch a new €100 million loan initiative aimed at accelerating the green transition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Catalonia. This tranche represents the first half of a broader €200 million financial package approved by the EIB, reinforcing its climate and sustainability objectives under its 2024–2027 Strategic Roadmap.

Empowering SMEs in the Green Transition

This agreement allows the ICF – a Catalan public financial institution – to extend favorable financing conditions to SMEs that are developing and implementing environmentally sustainable projects. The supported projects will primarily focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency improvements, electric vehicle investments, circular economy initiatives, and advanced waste management practices.

The EIB emphasized the critical role of SMEs in achieving Europe’s broader climate ambitions. “This loan will make it easier for small and medium companies committed to sustainability and energy efficiency to access new financing,” stated Gilles Badot, EIB Director of Public Sector Lending in the European Union. “We are very happy to join forces once again with ICF, applying cooperation between public sector financial institutions to promote the green transition of these companies of strategic importance to our economy and to its transition towards a more sustainable model.”

Strategic Impact on the Catalan Economy

For the ICF, the collaboration is a step forward in positioning itself as a key ally in transforming the regional economy into one that is both competitive and climate-resilient. Vanessa Servera, CEO of ICF, highlighted the dual goals of climate and competitiveness: “EIB support has enabled us to offer Catalan SMEs better financing conditions so they can implement projects and investments directly helping to meet climate goals and driving competitiveness. Small and medium companies are key to our economy and, for this reason, ICF wants to act as a strategic ally in their transition to a more sustainable and responsible business model.”

A Broader Commitment to Climate and SMEs

This new financing initiative falls in line with the EIB Group’s increasing emphasis on climate action, sustainable development, and support for SMEs—an area considered vital for job creation and innovation across Europe. According to the EIB’s Strategic Roadmap 2024–2027, expanding green finance for small businesses is one of the core levers in the EU’s transition to climate neutrality and economic resilience.

Through this partnership, the EIB and ICF not only extend credit, but also foster long-term structural change in how regional businesses approach sustainability, offering both environmental and economic dividends. The remaining €100 million in the full €200 million loan is expected to be deployed in a second tranche based on the performance and uptake of the initial phase.

 

