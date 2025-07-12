India's Employment Growth: A Decade of Progress under PM Modi

In a recent announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to job creation, noting significant advances in the public and private sectors over the last decade. Modi cited the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters as evidence of his administration's dedication to economic development.

The Prime Minister explained that welfare initiatives, such as the construction of over 4 crore houses for the underprivileged and the grant of more than 10 crore LPG connections, played a crucial role in generating employment. He also emphasized the expansion of the rooftop solar program as a contributor to new job opportunities.

Highlighting India's manufacturing sector, Modi said electronic manufacturing has multiplied fivefold and mobile production units have expanded to nearly 300 from the previous count of four. In defense, the Prime Minister noted the sector's robust growth, with production value surpassing Rs 1.25 lakh crore.