Left Menu

India's Employment Growth: A Decade of Progress under PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's employment growth across public and private sectors over the past 11 years. His government's initiatives, including housing and solar programs, have generated numerous job opportunities. Modi also cites advancements in manufacturing and defense as proof of India's economic strength and future promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:21 IST
India's Employment Growth: A Decade of Progress under PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to job creation, noting significant advances in the public and private sectors over the last decade. Modi cited the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters as evidence of his administration's dedication to economic development.

The Prime Minister explained that welfare initiatives, such as the construction of over 4 crore houses for the underprivileged and the grant of more than 10 crore LPG connections, played a crucial role in generating employment. He also emphasized the expansion of the rooftop solar program as a contributor to new job opportunities.

Highlighting India's manufacturing sector, Modi said electronic manufacturing has multiplied fivefold and mobile production units have expanded to nearly 300 from the previous count of four. In defense, the Prime Minister noted the sector's robust growth, with production value surpassing Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025