Lohia Worldspace Ventures into Real Estate with Rs 200 Crore Housing Project in Moradabad

Lohia Worldspace, a branch of Delhi-based Lohia Global, will invest Rs 200 crore in a new 10-acre housing project in Moradabad, marking its entry into the real estate sector. The development will feature 175 luxury villas, with plans for future expansions in Moradabad and Delhi.

Updated: 12-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:00 IST
Lohia Worldspace, a realty firm and a part of the Delhi-based Lohia Global, is investing Rs 200 crore in a 10-acre housing project in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. This venture marks the company's first step into the real estate sector and will include the development of 175 luxury villas.

Founded in 1979, Lohia Global deals in handicraft exports, electric vehicles, tiles, and solar energy, with an annual revenue of approximately Rs 1,200 crore. The group plans to utilize its 200-acre land bank, spread across various cities in North India, to establish its footprint in real estate.

According to Director Pyush Lohia, the project, aiming for delivery by 2029, responds to the rising demand for premium homes in Moradabad. Lohia Global announced a broader real estate strategy last year, with a commitment of Rs 1,000 crore for future projects across India.

