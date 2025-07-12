Delhi's Liquor Sales Surge: A Toast to Revenue Growth
Delhi government corporations reported a sale of 16.96 crore liquor bottles in the first quarter of 2025-26, generating over Rs 2,662 crore. This represents an increase of over 1 crore bottles compared to last year. The government aims to refine its excise policy to boost revenue and enhance consumer experience.
The Delhi government has reported impressive liquor sales figures, with 16.96 crore bottles sold in the first quarter of 2025-26, resulting in a revenue of over Rs 2,662 crore. This marks an increase of over 1 crore bottles compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Leading the charge in sales was the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) with 5.29 crore bottles, while the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) followed closely with 5 crore bottles. The Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) contributed significantly with sales of 3.65 crore and 2.91 crore bottles, respectively.
The rise in sales not only brings the government closer to its excise tax collection target of Rs 7,000 crore for the fiscal year but also signals a stabilizing liquor trade in the city, previously disrupted by policy changes. A new excise policy is being crafted by a high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, promising transparency, quality supply, and enhanced revenue generation.
