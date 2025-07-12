Awaiting the Final Verdict: Air India's Ahmedabad Tragedy
Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the importance of restraint before drawing conclusions about the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad until the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) releases its final report.
On June 12, flight AI 171 bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in 260 fatalities. Naidu urged for patience, stating, "These are technical matters. It's immature to comment before the final report."
Highlighting India's aviation personnel, Naidu praised the AAIB, pilots, and cabin crews. He promised justice for the victims' families and noted the ministry's ongoing support for the investigation, being conducted with transparency in Delhi.
