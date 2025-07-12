Airline Pilots Demand Unbiased Investigation into Air India Crash

The Airline Pilots' Association of India criticized the ongoing investigation into the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash, claiming it is biased towards pilot error. The association argued for a transparent and fact-based probe.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report found the aircraft's engines' fuel supply was cut off in quick succession, leading to the tragic crash. ALPA India claims the investigation overlooks potential equipment malfunctions, such as issues with the fuel control switch gates.

The association urged that their representatives be included in the investigation process to ensure transparency and accountability, highlighting concerns about the secrecy and lack of involvement of qualified personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)