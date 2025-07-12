Left Menu

Airline Pilots Demand Unbiased Investigation into Air India Crash

The Airline Pilots' Association of India has criticized the investigation into the Air India crash for focusing on pilot error, calling for a transparent, fact-based inquiry. The preliminary report fails to assign explicit blame but notes fuel supply issues as a potential cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report found the aircraft's engines' fuel supply was cut off in quick succession, leading to the tragic crash. ALPA India claims the investigation overlooks potential equipment malfunctions, such as issues with the fuel control switch gates.

The association urged that their representatives be included in the investigation process to ensure transparency and accountability, highlighting concerns about the secrecy and lack of involvement of qualified personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

